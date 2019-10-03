No link between recovery of arms and Parkash Purab celeberations: Amarinder

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that the state government was fully prepared to counter any terror threat from Pakistan and there was no link of the recent recovery of Pakistan-origin weapons with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev next month.

"The two cannot be connected," he told media persons during an informal interaction.Asked if recovery of weapons, which from came across the border in drones, was discussed during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the Chief Minister said he met the Prime Minister only to extend an invite for the 550th Prakash Purab celebrations.The state government was dealing with the matter and was fully geared to maintain law and order in Punjab at any cost, he said, adding "we will not allow anyone to disturb the state's peace and harmony."He said Pakistan was trying to create disturbance in Punjab not just by trying to send weapons but also through infiltration and narco-terrorism."We will not let that happen, we have no doubts that we are fully equipped to deal with them," he added.In response to another question, the Chief Minister said he had asked the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force to heighten alertness on the border in view of the recovery of arms and ammunition.The Chief Minister had said last week in a tweet that the recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunitions was a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.He had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the drone problem was handled at the earliest. (ANI)