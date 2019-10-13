No loan waiver promise, BJP says its manifesto more realistic

The 25-page manifesto titled 'Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana', which the party described 'Sankalp Patra', was released in the presence of BJP working President J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior party leaders here.

The manifesto focuses on farmers, labourers and industrialists.

Khattar said the manifesto of the Congress with focus on loan waiver to farmers and job reservations to women was unrealistic as it needed Rs 1,26,000 crore to fulfill the poll promise.

"It is totally unrealistic with no budgetary provisions. Our manifesto needs a budget allocation of Rs 32,000 crore that can be easily meted out through state funds," Khattar told the media.

He said his government would give benefits to farmers in the form of better prices for their produce. In the manifesto, there is no promise to waive farm debt but there is a promise to compensate the farmers for damage to the crops due to natural calamities. He said the BJP's manifesto is based on the principles of Ram Rajya. "We had given a transparent administration and zero tolerance towards corruption in our previous manifesto." The BJP manifesto promises to start pink bus services for girl students keeping in view their safety. Also, the girls will be given self-defence training to protect themselves. Nadda told IANS that the manifesto represented all sections of the society. The manifesto addresses host of issues, from farmer's distress to the safety of girls. It also promises to create job opportunities for state residents, he said. With the promise of loan waiver to farmers and job reservations to women, the Congress in its manifesto had promised 33 per cent job quota for women in the government sector, cash incentives to educated jobless youth apart from farm loan waiver within 24 hours of coming to power. Besides this, the Congress promised to bring in a strong legislation to check the menace of mob lynchings, to drastically cut electricity bills and to counter pollution caused by stubble burning by providing machines to remove it from the roots. Haryana is going to poll on October 21.