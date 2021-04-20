No lockdown, trains will continue to run: Railway Minister

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that there is no lockdown in the country and people do not need to panic about how they will reach home. Trains will continue to run as before and people will be able to go anywhere by booking tickets.

Goyal said this after a huge number of people turned up at various railway stations and bus stands in the last few days to rush home after night curfew and localised lockdowns were announced in some parts of the country.