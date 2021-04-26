No lockdown yet; feel sorry for 38 Covid deaths: Goa CM

Sawant, however, has ruled out a lockdown in Goa, but added that if the Covid-19 footprint spreads further in the state, some "harsh decisions" would be taken.

Panaji, April 26 (IANS) The police and the district administrations in Goa have been directed to crackdown on crowded weddings and other functions, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, after a record 38 persons died within 24 hours due to Covid-19 related complications.

"We have not decided on lockdown. We will crackdown on the Covid protocol violators strictly now. The police have been instructed to take action to ensure that there are no crowds at functions, including weddings. People should not say we have stopped (events) then. Before going into lockdown, we will have to stop functions," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister, however, refused to take questions related to a wedding attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, where guests, including the minister himself, were seen dancing at the packed event held last week. The video of the event has gone viral.

Sawant said that he "felt sad" over the record 38 deaths which were recorded on Monday, but added that the steep increase in Covid-19 infections over the last two days -- 2,321 persons tested positive on Monday -- was on account of clearance of a backlog of test samples.

"The Covid case count is 2000-plus today because we have cleared the backlog. The second wave is very dangerous. Those who have symptoms should get admitted as soon as possible. We are providing all the facilities. We have increased bed capacity, provided oxygen," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

maya/arm