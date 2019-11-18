No manhandling of people at MLA hostel in Srinagar, says J-K police officer

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police officer, Imtiyaz Hussain, strongly denied the charges that some political detainees, including Shah Faesal, Sajad Lone and Waheed Para, were manhandled by the security personnel while being shifted to the MLA hostel in Srinagar.

"Apropos some twitter handle claiming manhandling of some people at MLA hostel Srinagar, it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place. Mandatory security drills were followed as required for lodgement," Imtiyaz Hussain's tweet on Sunday read.Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, who tweets from her mother's account alleged on Sunday that police manhandled and roughed up Sajad Lone, Waheed Para, and Shah Faesal."SKICC detainees shifted to MLA hostel, Srinagar today. Police manhandled them and roughed up Sajad Lone, Waheed Para and Shah Faesal. Is this how you treat elected representatives? Why humiliate them? J-K is under martial law and police seems be inebriated with power," Mufti's first tweet read."The same Waheed Para whose work for strengthening democracy in J-K was lauded by former Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh. The very same Shah Faesal who was called Kashmir's role model when he topped UPSC exam. Once appreciated and now humiliated. Why?" she added in her second tweet.Alleging mistreatment, she put out another tweet in which she claimed that, "Manhandling started when Sajad Lone was repeatedly frisked and asked to undress. New jail windows are blocked with wood, lacks heaters and has surveillance jammers. If a man who PM Modi called his younger brother is being humiliated like this, imagine the plight of others."Earlier on November 15, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mufti too was shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar from the Chashma Shahi hut in Srinagar. (ANI)