No massive traffic jam in Himachal: Govt

Shimla, July 26 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government said on Monday that a fake video has been made viral on social media regarding massive traffic jams in the state and tourists evacuating in large numbers.
It said the video is fake and misleading as it did not pertain to the state. The roads are open and there are no such traffic jams in any part of state, it said.
An official statement said that tourists are welcome to visit the state, following Covid appropriate behaviour.
Also, the tourists have been urged to avoid going near water bodies, especially the fast-flowing rivers and rivulets, and be careful while driving in the hills. They have also been asked to be responsive towards the environment.
--IANS
vg/arm