No material for arrest of Tibetian students ahead of Xi Jinping's visit: Advocate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue and some students were arrested ahead of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping without any material for arrest, said advocate K Arvind on Monday.



"Tamil Nadu Police have arrested Tsundue and some Tibetian students ahead of the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They didn't have any materials for arrest," Arvind, advocate for the Tibetian students told ANI.

The advocate said that when Modi visited the United States, there were protests against him but President Donald Trump did not suppress their voices.

"The police have arrested the students who are studying for the exam at their hostels. They are not even thinking about protesting. They are concerned about their studies," he said.

Arvind said that this will impact their studies.

The advocate is expected to approach the Supreme Court to file a petition for an urgent hearing and demand accommodation in a camp if not bail. (ANI)

