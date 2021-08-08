No mercy for militants and their supporters: Manoj Sinha

Addressing an official function in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said, "There will be no mercy for militants and their supporters as there is no place for violence in the land of sufi saints. Misguided youths must shun violence and choose a better future for themselves."

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that there will be no mercy for militants and their supporters.

Sinha urged local religious leaders to keep an eye on children so that they are prevented from treading the wrong path.

He praised a local youth, Tanveer Ahmad Khan who cracked the Indian Economic Service (IES) exam 2020.

Sinha said his administration is committed to ensure peace and development in Kashmir.

"In a place like Kashmir, where there are sufi saints everywhere, there is no place for violence and militancy."

"Sufi saints like Syed Simnani, who gave blood and sweat to promote peace and to defeat violence, there is no place for any sort of violence."

"UT administration is committed to promote the vision of Sufi saints like Syed Simnani and promote the culture of peace and progress in the region."

"Unfortunately some elements and the neighbouring country do not want peace to be promoted in Kashmir.

"Youth who have chosen the wrong path must shun violence. Those trying to mislead youth by pushing them towards violence are playing with the sentiments of the people of Kashmir", Sinha said.

