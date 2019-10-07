No more trees to be cut in Mumbai's Aarey: Supreme Court

New Delhi: As protests continue in Mumbai over felling of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony for the proposed car shed for Mumbai Metro 3, a special bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the case on Monday.

While hearing the plea on the feeling of trees, the Supreme Court has asked the Maharashtra government not to cut any more trees.

The SC says, "It appears to us that it was some kind of forest at some time", and asks the Maharashtra government to not cut any more trees. The state government assured that it won't cut any more trees either. The SC is likely to order status quo in the matter.

"If legally it can't be done, it can't be done by you," the SC tells Maharashtra government. A special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan was set up after a group of law students wrote to the Chief Justice requesting that the top court intervene to stop the cutting of trees immediately. On Friday, the Bombay High Court rejected petitions challenging the Mumbai civic body's Tree Committee order approving the cutting of trees in the colony to make space for Mumbai Metro's car shed in the area. Hours later, bulldozers rolled into Aarey, a green patch in north Mumbai that has shrunk over the years because of development projects. The activists claim the cutting of trees in the area is illegal. As civic workers started cutting trees late at night, hours after the High Court order, the protesters were charged with obstructing and assaulting policemen and arrested. A holiday court ordered their release on the condition that they post a bail bond of Rs. 7,000 and not take part in any protest. The lawyer for the activists, who are mostly law students, argued in the bail plea that they have exams starting Monday. The mother of one of the students, who had arrived at the police station on Sunday said: "Yes, it is a relief but only a temporary relief. The battle is long. I cannot say anything until my son reaches home". Protests have been taking place against the construction of a car shed for the Mumbai Metro at the colony for two years. While several Bollywood stars have also echoed concerns, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have come out in support of the government, backing the metro project.