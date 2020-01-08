No Muzaffarpur shelter home inmate murdered, CBI tells SC (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday told the Supreme Court no minor inmate was murdered in the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Although, few victims at the shelter home had gone on record detailing the alleged murder of 35 inmates, but the investigations revealed this allegation was not true, and all the 35 were found alive, it said.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, representing the CBI, contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant that the court should accept the status report of the CBI filed in a sealed cover on the matter.

Venugopal said the investigations into the allegations of rape and sexual assault of children has been completed and charge sheets have also been filed in the court concerned. At this, the Chief Justice said: "We are inclined to allow your application." The bench accepted the status report of the CBI and also allowed two officers to be relieved from the investigation team. Venugopal said: "One or two victims in their statement said that 35 have been murdered. The CBI conducted investigation and found the victims believed to be murdered are actually alive. We had a NIMHANS team examine the children, and they were found under severe trauma and could not get a coherent answer from the children." The CBI in its status report said the investigation in all 17 shelter home cases, including Muzaffarpur shelter home case, is completed. The status report apparently seeks departmental action for negligence of duty against many District Magistrates and governmental officials. The CBI also sought blacklisting of various NGOs involved in the operations of shelter home and adoption agencies. The AG also said that the two skeletons recovered during the investigation were not of the inmates at the shelter home, but instead they were of a man and woman. The agency also said that the report has been filed to take action against the erring government servants including District Magistrates. "Investigation/enquiry of all 17 shelter home cases has been completed. The final report in 13 regular cases has been forwarded in the competent court. Enquiry of all four preliminary enquiries has also been completed and no evidence proving commission of criminal offence could be gathered and hence no FIR was registered on this count," the CBI said. ss/vd