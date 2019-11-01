No need for PC to stay in hospital, HC told

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) There is no need for former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to remain in hospital as his health is fine, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Friday, citing a report filed by a board of doctors constituted to examine his medical condition.

After taking note of the medical report, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed the jail authorities to provide clean surroundings to Chidambaram inside jail, allow him access to home-cooked food as well as mineral water and other various facilities as suggested by doctors.

The AIIMS medical board, in its report, submitted that hospitalisation of Chidambaram is not necessary as all his vitals are functioning normal. Thereafter, the court disposed of the plea filed by Chidambaram seeking interim bail on health ground. Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, is in jail in connection with the INX Media case. ak/anb/akk/prs