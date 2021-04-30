No need for stricter lockdown in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that there is no need for a more "strict lockdown" in the state as people are following the restrictions.



"There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions. We have been to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases," Thackeray said at a press conference.

He also reviewed the progress made on the package announced for countering COVID-19 and stressed the need to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

"The economy of the state should not halt. So I have held meetings with industrialists, representatives of labour unions and taken their inputs about how to tackle the third wave of COVID-19," he said.

The state government earlier in the day extended the ongoing restrictions till May 15. The restrictions imposed to curb the infections were in place till May 1.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary of the state, the decision has been taken as Maharashtra continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19.

The statement said it was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the restrictions. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government. (ANI)