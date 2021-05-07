No need to come to my house or Vidhana Soudha, will help: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Reacting to Covid patients being brought near his official residence 'Cauvery' and the Vidhana Soudha complaining about lack of beds, Karnataka Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said that his government was pro-people and will help the needy, and therefore people need not resort to such measures.

After offering special prayers to Sri Annamma Devi, Bengaluru's chief deity, here for peace and respite from the Covid pandemic, he clarified that he was not saying it is wrong on their part to express their pain.

"The state government is well aware of the people's problems and we are taking measures. There's no need to come to my house or Vidhana Soudha. Ours is a pro-people government," he said.

On Thursday, in two separate incidents, families of Covid positive patients staged a sit-in protest outside Yediyurappa's official residence, and hours later, a family drove an ambulance carrying Covid patient in front of the Karnataka Assembly to secure a bed in hospital for the treatment of these patients.

Although, in both cases, officials did come to the rescue of these families and secured beds for these patients, unfortunately the family that protested in front of CM's residence wasn't lucky enough as their patient was declared brought dead by hospital authorities.

But the second incident took a political turn, with Karnataka Congress MLA Harris Nalapad's son Mohammed Nalpad storming with his supporters to stand by the family.

Both of these incidents occurred just a day after Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya, along with three party MLAs "busted" a cash for bed scam in his constituency, much to the embarrassment of his ruling BJP.

