No need to panic about Delta Plus variant, says Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): There is no need to panic about the Delta Plus variant of the Covid-19 virus, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday, adding that genomic sequencing labs will be set up at six places.



'There are two cases of Delta plus variant, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru. Both are having mild symptoms. The one in Mysuru is completely recovered. There was no severity in both cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about these viruses. Genome sequencing is being done every day to detect new strains', said the Minister.

There is a surge in cases in Kerala. The positivity rate is more than 10 per cent there. We need to be cautious as we share a border with this state. The same is the case with Maharashtra. We need to conduct more tests in border areas. We have instructed the district administration to conduct more tests in border areas, said Dr Sudhakar.

It is not appropriate to close the borders. We need to be cautious at Bus and Railway stations. 6 genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubli, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. There is some difference in the treatment protocol for Delta and Delta Plus variants. All these will be discussed with experts in the meeting with CM, he added

Dr Sudhakar attended handing over of 500 oxygen concentrators and ten thousand concentrator tubes by Sneha Charitable Trust to the government of Karnataka. Trust has assured help of Rs 28 crore for Covid control measures. It has also set up a hospital for the care of post-Covid patients.

Minister expressed gratitude for this gesture by the Trust. (ANI)