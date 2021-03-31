No need to take appointment to get licence for e-rickshaw

A senior official in the transport department told IANS that an applicant can directly approach the licensing authority of the concerned zone between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on every working day after depositing the fees through the online software 'Sarthi'. The initiative has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The transport department of Delhi government said on Wednesday that people seeking learner's licence for e-rickshaw will no longer have to take an appointment.

The official further said that the department has in the past few months introduced several changes in all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) operating in the national capital.

"Faceless services are being launched for registration certificate (RC) and licence related activities, which are currently undergoing trial. We are also planning to scale up this faceless service to up to 70 essential services in two phases over the next few months," the official added.

Earlier, the transport department had announced that the test drive for learner's licence for cars will be available on Sundays also. "Many working people cannot take the test drive on working days. Therefore we have decided to conduct the test drives on Sundays also," the official said.

In a statement, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The department is putting in its best efforts to monitor any issues that are coming up in real-time and guide the applicants on any difficulties they might face in shifting to the new system. We aim to have a seamless system in place which would successfully do away with any waiting time."

--IANS

pd/arm