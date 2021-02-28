  1. Sify.com
  4. No new cases of COVID-19 in Mizoram in last 24 hrs

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 28th, 2021, 18:30:07hrs
Representative Image

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], February 28 (ANI): No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

However, five people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 20.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,423, including 4,393 recoveries.
According to the health department, the recovery rate in the state is 99.23 percent.
A total of 10 people have succumbed to the virus in Mizoram till now. (ANI)

