No new COVID-19 case in 35 districts, withdrawing Sunday corona curfew, says Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Coronavirus situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.



The Chief Minister also informed that the state government is ending its Sunday Corona curfew.

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. Positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," The Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

He added, those who have to open their shops and continue with economic activities, they can do that following COVID protocol. Night Corona Curfew will continue as before. (ANI)