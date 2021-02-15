No new Covid cases in 13 T'gana dists in 24 hours

Two more persons succumbed to the virus during the period, pushing the death toll to 1,618.

The state reported 99 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,96,673.

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) The daily Covid count in Telangana dropped to below 100 on Monday as health authorities conducted fewer tests over the week-end.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, while 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Of the total 33 districts, no cases were registered in 13 districts during the last 24 hours.

Greater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 24, followed by Rangareddy (10). Remaining districts reported new cases in single digit.

A total of 169 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,93,379.

The state's Covid recovery rate moved up to 98.88 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,676 including 705 who are in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours 15,766 samples were tested -- 12,374 in government labs and 3,392 in private labs. This was about 50 per cent of the tests conducted on week days.

With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 83,11,404. Tests per million population climbed to 2,23,304.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,204 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 7,066 out of 7,664 beds were vacant.

--IANS

ms/in