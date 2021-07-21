No new relaxation in COVID-19 norms, says Kerala government order

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Kerala government has decided not to give more relaxations in COVID-19 norms a day after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court for relaxations on Bakrid.



The state government order on Tuesday said that "no additional relaxations shall be granted anywhere under any circumstances".

As per the new guidelines, there will be a complete lockdown on July 24 and July 25.

The district collectors have been directed to identify and demarcate micro-containment zones in all districts, regardless of the categorization of the Local Self Government Institution (LSGI) regions, and enforce special intensified stringent restrictions so as to bring down the new cases at the earliest.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has also been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on July 23 with a target of 3 lakh tests across Kerala with a special focus on districts where the seven-day average test positivity rate is above 10 per cent.

The number of daily tests shall also be enhanced urgently to the peak testing capacity for effective containment of the pandemic, the state government said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Kerala government for relaxing COVID-19 ahead of Eid-ul-Adha and said it is a "shocking state of affairs" that the government has given in to the demand of traders.

"Kerala government buckling under pressure from traders to open up shops for Bakrid in high COVID-19 infection areas shows the sorry state of affairs and failure to protect life and health. Pressure of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India," said a bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman.

It also directed the Kerala government to follow its Kanwar Yatra order, amid surge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate.

According to the state health department, Kerala on Wednesday reported 17,481 new COVID-19 cases, 14,131 recoveries, and 105 deaths. There are 1,29,640 active cases in the state. (ANI)

