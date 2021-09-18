No objection to Delhi govt's proposed 14-point guidelines: Rai

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) In reference to the Delhi Government's meeting with over 50 major construction agencies operating in the national capital in order to tackle the problem of dust pollution, State Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that none of the companies raised any objection to the 14-point guidelines during the meeting.

"None of the companies' representatives have expressed any kind of objection with the guidelines," he told IANS after the meeting he chaired at Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

"We are focusing on 10 Focus Points to efficiently execute our plans. One of the most important points among these is the problem of dust pollution and it was observed that many private agencies involved in construction contribute to the dust pollution problem," he had said during the meeting.

Representatives of companies like L&T, GMR Group, Raheja Developers, Delhi Metro Pvt Ltd, NBCC among others participated in this meet.

Answering a question raised by IANS whether the Delhi Government is planning to subsidise or financially assist these companies, a senior official who attended the meeting said, "This conclusion can only be reached after companies have discussed these 14-point guidelines amongst themselves."

All private agencies have been asked to hold a review meeting at their construction sites to see which guidelines are being followed and which are not and comply accordingly.

The 14-point guidelines include setting up of dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, installation of anti-smog gun(s) for over 20,000 square metres built-up area, anti-dust masks along with arrangements for medical help, investigation, and treatment for every construction worker working on the site.

Strict action will be taken against private agencies found not following the norms as per the Winter Action Plan -- due to be finalised by September 30 by the Delhi government to curb the rising problem of pollution in the city.

--IANS

rdk/skp/