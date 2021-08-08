No one can try to touch BJP workers, says KS Eshwarappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 (ANI): After incidents of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers being reportedly beaten up in Karnataka and Kerala, Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa said that no one can try to touch BJP workers.



"No one can try to touch BJP workers because we are very much grown party now," he said while addressing a BJP executive meeting in Shimoga.

"In the past, we have not had the power to strike back even if any of our workers were attacked," Eshwarappa added.

Eshwarappa further said that BJP has grown to the point that if anyone touches the workers, they will hit twice.

"There are lakhs of people on behalf of the BJP now," he said.

Eshwarappa, who is Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, further said, "We did not have the power. Everyone knows how the BJP has grown in the entire world today." (ANI)

