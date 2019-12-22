No one given registration certificate for unauthorised house: AAP reacts to PM Modi's rally

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words on regularising illegal colonies in the city-state, the ruling Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Sunday said that not a single owner of an unauthorised house had been given the registration certificate so far.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP did not keep its promise to hand over the registration certificates to at least 100 house owners of the unauthorised colonies.The BJP on Sunday organised a big rally at Ramlila Maidan here to thank Prime Minister Modi for passing a law that gave land rights to as many as 40 lakh people living in the unauthorised colonies."BJP had promised that at least 100 people will be given the registration certificate but not a single house owner in unauthorised colonies has yet got it. The BJP has disappointed the people of the unauthorised colonies like the Congress did for many years," said Sisodia.He said: "The Congress at least used to give provisional ownership certificates. BJP did not even give a provisional certificate ... It was not a 'dhanyawad' rally. It was a 'dhoka' rally."The AAP leader accused the BJP of deceiving the people of the unauthorised colonies and asserted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure the people get the land rights."It is Kejriwal government, which has given dignity to the people of these colonies by constructing roads and sewers. Keep your hopes alive. It is Kejriwal government, which will give you the registry," he said.At the rally, Modi said that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences years, which was addressed by the BJP."Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Modi. (ANI)