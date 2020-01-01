No one is unhappy over Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday dismissed reports of dissent among Congress and Shiv Sena leaders over cabinet expansion, saying that no one is unhappy.



The clarification came after reports surfaced that several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government were reportedly upset with the cabinet expansion that took place on Monday.

"Order on portfolios might be released tomorrow. Nobody is unhappy with the portfolio allocations," Pawar said after a key meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the coalition.

"In today's meeting, we discussed which responsibility should be given to which minister. Other issues were also discussed in the meeting," Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that many MLAs wanted to be included in the Cabinet but there are less ministerial berths in the government. (ANI)

