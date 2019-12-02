No Pagan propaganda on Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam's website: TTD Chairman

Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) Dec 2 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Sunday lambasted at a Telugu media publication for 'falsely promoting pagan propaganda on TTD's website.'

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said that the pagan propaganda on bus tickets and Jesus symbol on a pole at Tirupati was promoted in social media by people that are hired by TDP and the said ticket was printed during TDP's regime.He said serious actions will be taken in accordance with law against those who are involved in such "criminal activities".Emphasing on Yesayya propaganda on the website, he said it is not related to TTD.Subba said that people of Andhra Pradesh from all the religions have voted for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and elected him as the Chief Minister. But the opposition party is trying to provoke clashes between people of different religions.Targetting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the "opposition party and Andhrajyothi publication are behind this conspiracy".A complaint has been filed on Google search issue where pagan propaganda is being promoted in name of TTD and report will be sought on this issue soon, he said.The chairman further mentioned that a few channels are telecasting and conducting debates on decisions that are not taken by TTD."We are in service of god and I urge everyone to stop such conspiracy in name of the god," he added. (ANI)