No passenger from Bengaluru tested positive with coronavirus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): No passenger who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan during the past 14 days, has tested positive for novel coronavirus in the thermal screening for the viral disease at the Bangalore International Airport here, the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru said on Monday.

The APHO on Monday issued figures stating that out of a total of 392 passengers who arrived from China during the past 14 days none reported positive for the coronavirus during thermal scanning.

The organisation further said that a total of 392 passengers underwent thermal scanner screening from 8 am on January 26 till 8 am today at the Kempegowda International Airport here.Meanwhile earlier today, a girl from Chapra in Bihar has been hospitalised after displaying symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 80 people in China and with people from different countries displaying symptoms.According to Superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a girl hailing from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus.She has been referred to Patna and will be kept under observation at PMCH.Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has on Sunday said that no case of the novel SARS-like coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far while adding that a total of 4,359 passengers arriving from 22 flights were screened for the illness on Sunday.The Health Minister has also urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving from international airports. (ANI)