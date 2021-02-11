No peace and tranquillity sans status quo ante on LAC: Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that there will be no peace and tranquillity if there is no status quo ante along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, and questioned why the government is insulting the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers.

"No status quo ante = No peace & tranquility. Why is government of India insulting the sacrifice of our jawans and letting go of our territory," Rahul Gandhi asked on Twitter.

The Congress leader's remarks came soon after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a statement in the Rajya Sabha, making it clear that India has not conceded anything during the talks with China.

Rajnath Singh said that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Chinese troops will move back to Finger 8 and Indian troops will pull back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Finger 2 and 3 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, Singh said, adding that there would be temporary moratorium on military activities, including patrolling the traditional areas.

The mountain spur jutting into the lake is referred to as Finger in military parlance. The north bank of the lake is divided into 8 Fingers. India claims its territory till Finger 8 but China breached and came up till Finger 4.

Singh said: "The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the north bank area to the east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base in Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3."

The minister said that both the countries have also agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities on both sides of the north bank, including patrolling the traditional areas.

