No permission given as no nod sought for tractor rally: Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of the farmer organizations' planned tractor rally in Bengaluru in solidarity with the tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday said that no permission have been given for the rally inside the city as no permission was sought from any organisation to hold such a rally in the city.



In a statement, the commissioner said that the administration has already conveyed the message that farmers are allowed only in bus, jeeps cars and other speed moving vehicles.

"We have not allowed or given permission for any tractors rally and even farmers did not seek for any permission from us till now," he said.

City Commissioner said that "We are now having a discussion about security arrangements to be made for the Republic Day celebration at Manekshaw Parade Ground. We have clearly stated that no tractors are allowed inside the Bengaluru City premises."

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar has stated that the farmer orgnaisations do not need any permission From any police department or the government.

"We will continue our tractor rally at any cost, If we were stopped by the police in any check posts we will block the roads and we will not allow any vehicles to enter into Bengaluru city," he stated.

As proposed by the farmer associations, tractors are expected from almost all districts in Karnataka, mainly from Mysore, Chickaballapur, Mandya, Kolar and other districts.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Police and farmer leaders have visited the route for the Kisan Tractor Rally scheduled to take place on Republic Day tomorrow, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava had earlier said, adding that the police had taken cognisance of possible anti-national elements.

The Delhi Police Commissioner further said that the police would facilitate farmers on the rally so that they stay on track.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

