No place for violence during protests: Mayawati

Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for participating in "violent protests" here in the Uttar Pradesh capital and in Sambhal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that unlike other parties, BSP does not believe in destroying public property and violence.

She said: "I appeal to the people of my party not to take to the streets during the emergency prevailing in the country at this time. Instead adopt other methods of protest."

Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh, while internet services have been stopped in many districts including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Azamgarh. hindi-sdr/kr