No place for violence in J-K, terrorists won't be spared: LG Sinha day after cop killed in Kulgam

Addressing an event at Kulgam's Kund on peace development and de-radicalisation in Kashmir valley, the LG said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to promoting the culture of peace and progress in the region and creating schemes that will strengthen the abilities of the youth."In the land of Sufi saints like Syed Simnani, there is no place for any sort of violence. Those joining paths of violence will be dealt with strictly. No mercy shall be shown to terrorists and their supporters in Kashmir," he said.Stating that there are certain "anti-social" groups that are trying to radicalise the youth, Siha stated that those who have misled the youth have committed the biggest crime against humanity."We all need to make collective and sincere efforts to establish peace, prosperity, and happiness in Jammu and Kashmir. We should try that the villages of the union territory should become the talk of the town due to good reasons and not bad ones. We have to work towards the development of our youth, irrespective of their religion. People need to rise above religion and caste, only then can peace be established in the region," said the LG.His remarks come a day after one policeman was killed and two were injured after terrorists opened fire at a police party at Poshwan area in Kulgam district on Saturday.LG Sinha urged the Imams and Khateebs to keep a check on children so that they do not get influenced by bad things and carried away, leading to the wrong path."The senior citizens play a very important role in checking that the youth do not get influenced by bad things and do not deviate from the path of progress. I urge the Imams and Khateebs to keep a close watch on children so that they do not take the wrong path. The Quran says that peace and togetherness is the best way of humanity. Therefore, I urge people to not pay heed to rumours and those spreading hatred in the name of religion, thereby radicalising the youth. This is our collective responsibility to stop anti-social forces from radicalizing the youth," said the LG.Stating that teachers play an important role in shaping the lives of the youth, Sinha announced that around 35,000 teachers who were working on a contractual basis have been regularised in the union territory."Education plays the biggest role in shaping minds. Teachers play an important role in shaping the lives of the youth. The administration is trying its best to generate more and more employment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Many decisions have also been taken to improvise the loopholes in the present education system. Around 35,000 teachers who were working on a contractual basis have been regularised in the union territory. Their role will be crucial in shaping the future of the students of Jammu and Kashmir," the LG said.He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is running a nationwide program called 'Nishtha' under which several teachers are receiving training. Sinha also stated that Jammu and Kashmir ranks first in the program.Sinha stated that the government is committed to improving the education infrastructure by increasing the budget allocation for the same to ensure a bright future for the students of Jammu and Kashmir."It is to be noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an important program 'Nishtha' under which teachers are being trained, is going on across the country. I feel proud as I mention that in the program, Jammu and Kashmir is on the number one position in the country. Also, the government is improving the education infrastructure by enhancing the budget allocation for the welfare of the students and their bright future. Also, the money shall be spent on improving agriculture, farmers' income, roads, water supply, and infrastructure," said Sinha.He stated that in Jammu and Baramulla, modern innovation, invention, and incubation centres have been established recently with the help of Tata Technology.Construction of an IT tower is underway in Jammu and Srinagar and shall complete within a year, he added. (ANI)