'No plan to ban alcohol in Rajasthan but plan afoot to boost revenue'

Jaipur, Aug 25 (IANS) The Rajasthan government wants to collect revenue by selling good quality liquor and there is no proposal to ban sale of liquor in the state.

The state government clarified this in a written reply to a question in the assembly asked by the BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

Dilawar in his question had asked that a total of 73 accidents were reported in the state due to drunken driving in 2019 and 2020 in which 37 people died. "Also, incidents of crime against women like rape, murder, robbery have increased district wise. Is it appropriate to ban liquor in the state keeping these figures in mind-if yes, elaborate, if no, plz elaborate," he said.