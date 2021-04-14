No plan to impose lockdown in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

He said currently the situation was not ideal to impose the lockdown. "The government is completely prepared to deal with the second wave of Covid-19. In order to break the chain, the Tika Utsav is going on for the past four days."

Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said there would be no imposition of lockdown but only night curfew would continue in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in neighbouring states.

Interacting with the media after unveiling a 350-kg bronze statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Rewari town, he said this grand statue would not only inspire the younger generation but encourage them to contribute to make the country more advanced and developed.

While replying to a question on the closure of all schools from class I to VIII, Chautala said this decision was taken after 160 students of Sainik School in Kunjpura were found infected with the virus.

He said the private schools should children's health seriously on priority and this unscheduled closure will be included in the summer vacations.

--IANS

vg/ash