No plans to stop manufacture of Vande Bharat rakes: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The government on Friday said that it has no plans to discontinue the manufacture of Vande Bharat Express rakes in the country.

This was stated by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha, in response to a question from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a departmental Production Unit of Indian Railways, has so far produced two 'Vande Bharat' train sets consisting of 16 coaches each. These train sets are the first two prototypes with ultra modern facilities," Goyal said in a written reply.

"These being prototypes, it is not possible to ascertain their exact cost at this stage including various overheads, especially as ICF also produced over 3,000 other coaches in 2018-19. "Indian Railways is planning to produce 40 'Vande Bharat' rakes and it would be possible to determine the exact cost of manufacturing during their production," Goyal said. /kr