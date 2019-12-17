No police station set on fire, one booth damaged: Delhi Police on Seelampur incident

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa on Tuesday shared the details of damages to police property during the Seelampur incident and said that a police booth was damaged during the protest.

He also denied the speculations of fire incident at a police station and said that no police station was set on fire during Tuesday's incident.



"No police station was set on fire today, only one police booth was damaged during the protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined", Randhawa told ANI.

He also said that further investigations in the incident are underway.

Earlier in the day, 21 people including 12 police personnel and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in the Seelampur area of the national capital.

"Total 21 people were injured, of which 12 are Delhi Police personnel and three are from the Rapid Action Force," Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

He also informed that five persons have been detained in connection with the incident. (ANI)

