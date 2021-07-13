No political funds taken by Punjab Cong from pvt power companies to protect PPAs, says Capt Amarinder

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of lying on the issue of political funding from private power companies, saying that unlike the illegal donations made to these parties by various shell companies, the funds provided to the Congress had nothing to do with Punjab elections or the controversial PPAs signed by the Akalis.



"Political donations by certain power companies were not made to Punjab Congress but to SAD, back in 2009 and 2014, with no connection whatsoever to the incumbent government in the state," Singh said.

Slamming both SAD and AAP for spreading lies in a desperate attempt to mislead the people ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, he said, "The PPAs in question were signed by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, and were legally bound so that my government could not rescind the same without heavy penalties on the cash-strapped state."

"I was exploring legal recourse to neutralise ill effects of the PPAs without further burdening the state's exchequer, which the Akalis, along with their BJP allies, had milked dry to fill their own pockets," he said.

In fact, Singh added, as per media reports, the Akalis led by the Badals had taken more than Rs 100 crore in political funds and declared a measly Rs 13 crore, putting the rest in their personal pockets.

As for AAP, the donations taken by Arvind Kejriwal's party during the 2014 elections were already under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as, unlike the funds donated to AICC by the private power companies, these were neither accounted for nor declared.

"It may be noted that media reports recently said that ED had registered a case pertaining to four cheques amounting Rs 50 lakh, allegedly given to the AAP during the 2014 Delhi assembly elections. Last year, Delhi Police had registered a case of forgery, cheating against the four companies," he said.

Singh said that while his government was busy working on solutions to address the problems `donated' to the people of Punjab by the Akalis, the party was busy wasting time on creating law and order problems in the state amid the Covid pandemic, thus multiplying the problems of the people.

"And AAP also seemed to be in total collusion, choosing not to question the controversial and anti-people decisions of the previous SAD-BJP government in Punjab, but instead contributing to the troubles of the state's people," he added.

Capt Amarinder Singh has challenged both parties to declare all their political funding of the past 10 years so that the people of Punjab would know the truth behind their claims and counter-claims.

"Let the truth come out, and let the people decide who is or has cheated them with false allegations and accusations," he remarked. (ANI)

