No political interference in police probe into Goa teenager's death: BJP

Panaji, Aug 20 (IANS) State Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Friday ruled out any political interference in the police investigation into the mysterious death of a 19-year-old girl, who was found dead at the popular Calangute beach in North Goa earlier this month.

"There is no involvement from our side in any way. If need be, it can be enquired into. No problem. There is no pressure from anyone. But if the case still needs to be probed again, I have spoken to the CM, he has said he will do it," Tanavade said.