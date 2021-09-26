No political leader in country can match PM Modi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): Reacting to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's remarks on the popularity of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adikhari said on Sunday that no political leader in the country can be compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of popularity.



"No political leader in the country, let alone Mamata Banerjee, matches Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abhishek Banerjee should wait for 2024. Everyone knows the result of projecting Mamata Banerjee as the face of 'United India' during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. They will receive less votes than the None of The Above (NOTA) option in other states," Adhikari said.

Earlier during a public meeting in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee had alleged that the Centre did not allow the West Bengal Chief Minister to attend the global peace meet in Rome because she is more popular than Prime Minister Modi.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) was invited to a world peace meeting, they did not let her go as she is more popular than Modi... Look at the situation in UP. They (BJP) are governing in Taliban style. People have no freedom. Yogi Adityanath is deciding everything," Abhishek said. (ANI)

