No possibility of fair election in West Bengal, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): A day after Dilip Ghosh demanded suspension of the upcoming by-poll for Bhabanipur constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that the possibility of a fair election in West Bengal is "not even one per cent".



Supporting Ghosh's demand, Vijayvargiya alleged that the polling booths in Bengal are captured and the voters will not be allowed to get out of the booths.

"It is not possible to have fair elections there, not even one per cent, so what Dilip Ghosh has said is right, the polling booths will be captured, voters will not be allowed to come out. Hence elections get captured in West Bengal," said Vijayvargiya.

Reacting to the Ex-CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress, Vijayvargiya said, "If someone comes out of the gutter and falls into the drain, then I can only sympathise with him".

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said there is no point to hold the elections if the state administration under Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government cannot conduct an unbiased election.

Earlier today, Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

