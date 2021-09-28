No possibility of rain in Delhi for Tuesday: IMD

There is a possibility of rain in the city for the next two days as the weather department's forecast predicted.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi woke up to a clear sky, but no possibility of rainfall later in the day on Tuesday. There may be thunder and lightning later in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The shower of rain may return to Delhi on September 30, on the last day of Southwest Monsoon season for this year. The IMD has predicted that the light showers of rain may continue in the national capital for over a week.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum was at 27.4, four notches below from normal at Safdarjung observatory. There was no rainfall in the city for the last 24 hours, according to the IMD data.

The relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

According to IMD, Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 35 degree Celsius and the minimum is predicted at 27 degree Celsius.

According to IMD's data, in September so far, the capital has recorded 409.2 mm rainfall (till September 24) which is 274 per cent in excess.

Further, Delhi's normal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (from June 1 to September 30) is 653.6 mm, of which till September 24 it has already covered 633.1 mm.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded under moderate category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 174 at Sonia Vihar at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

As per the Central Pollution Central Control (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

--IANS

pd/dpb