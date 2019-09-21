No probe agency has defined the criminal act' in my father's arrest: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): MP and son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram tweeted a letter on Saturday criticizing his father's arrest by the government and charged that no investigative agency has been able to define the 'criminal act'.

He wrote that his father is being targeted for endorsing a decision taken by 12 government officers in his capacity as a minister and went on to say that no investigative agency has been able to define the 'criminal act'.



"It's been a month since the CBI scaled the walls. Personal liberty has been denied in the pretext of a never-ending "investigation". Surprised by the silence of civil society. Schadenfreude. A crisis identifies true friends. Thankful for that. Truth and justice will prevail," he tweeted.

He added that the arrests of his father, Farooq Abdullah and D K Shivakumar is just a beginning of a long list to come.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and sent to its custody for interrogation.

The 74-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. (ANI)

