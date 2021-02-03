No propaganda can deter India's unity: Amit Shah

Shah's remarks came in support of a tweet by Extermal Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in which the official mentioned about vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on the ongoing farmers' protest.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) In a strong message to those propagating anti-India moves, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that no propaganda can deter the democratic country's unity, nor can it stop India from attaining new heights.

"No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India from attaining new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate, only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," Shah tweeted.

Shah's comment came after the MEA spokesperson through his official Twitter handle described how the Parliament of India, after full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislations relating to the agricultural sector -- the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers are sitting on Delhi borders seeking their withdrawal by terming them as "black laws" and "anti-farmer".

Srivastava said these reforms gave expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to the farmers and also paved the way for economically and ecologically sustainable faming.

He further mentioned that "a very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms".

Respecting the sentiments of the protesters, the govemment of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives.

"Union ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The govemment has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India," Srivastava said.

Yet, Srivastava continued, it is "unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them".

"This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India's Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital.

"Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise intemational support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society ewerywhere," Srivastava said.

He said that Indian police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint, and it may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded.

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concemed famer groups to resolve the impasse," he said.

Before nushing to comment on such matters, Srivastava said, "we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken".

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA spokesperson added.

