No proposal received yet by Indian Army to attend SCO exercise in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI) The Indian Army has not yet received any proposal to participate in a multinational exercise planned to be held by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Pakistan later this year.



"We have not yet received any proposal for participation in the SCO exercise to be held in Pakistan," Indian Army sources told ANI.

In the last few days, there has been speculation about whether the Indian Army will participate in the exercise "Pabbi-Anti-Terror-2021" or not.

The exercise is planned to be held in September-October this year in Pabbi, Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan media reports on Friday suggested that the Pakistani side has not yet decided on whether it would send an invite to India or not.

Pakistani news site The Dawn quoted anonymous military officials to say that "no decision has been made to invite Indian troops".

Pakistan, China and India have been taking part in multinational exercises in the past as well but last year, India did not send troops for the SCO exercise where both China and Pakistan were present. (ANI)

