No proposal to release census 2011 caste data: MHA in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday clarified on caste-related details received from Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In a reply, the Union Home Ministry said that raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the data.



"Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas respectively. The SECC 2011 data, excluding the caste data, have been finalized and published by MoRD and HUPA," Home Ministry said.

"The Office of the Registrar General, India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC-2011. The raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the data. As informed by MoSJE, there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage," the Home Ministry said.

"The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 has been notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. The Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders," MHA said.

"In Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 (as amended from time to time) are enumerated. The Union of India after independence decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste wise population other than SCs and STs," the Home Ministry said in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

