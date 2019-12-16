No protest from party, want peace in Delhi first: AAP

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not aiming to hold any protest in the national capital as its aim is to ensure peace and law and order in the city, the party's Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said.

Speaking to IANS, Rai said that none of his party members were part of the violence, including MLA Amanatullah Khan.

"He (Khan) was not part of any violence. He never instigated or encouraged people for any violence," Rai told IANS.

He added that the MLA was part of another protest. "There was no violence in that protest."

On being asked if the AAP, too, will hold demonstrations like the Congress and other opposition parties, Rai said the situation in Delhi is different. "Our first priority is to ensure peace. We want peace and law and order in the city. For the same, our Chief Minister has asked meeting time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah." Rai said an independent enquiry should be carried out into the incident. "There should be an independent enquiry of the (Jamia) incident. Those involved in violence, be it students or police or any other person, should be punished." He said his party and government do not support any sort of violence. "We appeal to all that there should be peace and law and order. People should not get involved in any sort of violence." Rai added that the Jamia incident was very sad and the way students were targeted was wrong. On Sunday, hundreds of Jamia students protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which led to the torching of four DTC buses and two police vehicles. In an unprecedented turn of events, the Delhi police entered the Jamia Millia library and hostels and detained scores of students. Rai said the law and order situation has worsened in Delhi since Amit Shah became the Home Minister. "Lawyers, JNU students, handicapped people and now Jamia, the police is using lathis in each case. It seems that Shah has failed as a Home Minister." nks/adr/bg