No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in TN

In response to a point raised by BJP lawmaker Nainar Nagendran in the Assembly, Stalin said the Covid-19 infection increased in Kerala as they had permitted gathering of people in large numbers during Bakrid and Onam.

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the state government has banned celebration of religious festivals in public places including Vinayak Chaturthi to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu is not completely over and that is why till September 15 all religious celebrations in public places have been banned.

Stalin also said that the government will pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to 12,000 potters who were not able to carry on with their profession during the rainy season.

Out of them, about 3,000 workers are involved in making Vinayak or Ganesh idols out of clay during festival times. Owing to the Covid-19 ban on public celebrations, their livelihood has been badly impacted.

Stalin said, taking that into consideration, the government will pay the 3,000 workers, a sum of Rs 5,000 as rainy season compensation and an additional sum of Rs 5,000 to them.

