No question of making profits amid pandemic, says Amarinder

Chandigarh, June 15 (IANS) Categorically rejecting the Opposition's allegations on supply of vaccines to some private hospitals and procurement of 'Fateh Kits' as "politically motivated", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that there was no question of the government making profits amid the pandemic.

Hitting out at the Akalis and the Aam Aadmi Party "for spreading misinformation to further their political ambitions", he charged both the parties with making a motivated hue and cry to push their electoral agendas with an eye on the 2022 Assembly elections.

Asserting that the state has not indulged in any wrongdoing, the Chief Minister said quick and unusual decisions have to be taken in an emergency war-like situation.

All protocols were strictly followed and emergency rules were invoked to meet the crisis, he added. All decisions were taken in the interest of the people of the state, and all due procedures were followed, he said, terming media reports on alleged scams as nothing but "sensationalism".

Amarinder Singh said he was with his officials 100 per cent on these issues, adding that all right steps were taken and "no amount of Opposition hullaballoo can undermine the true intent of his government, which was focused on protecting the lives of the people".

The state's doctors and bureaucrats had been doing an excellent job in fighting the war with their backs against the wall, he said, declaring that Punjab would beat the virus.

The Chief Minister also took serious note of the large-scale gatherings being organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal against the state government in brazen violation of the Covid safety protocols and the curbs in place.

In their desperation for power, Sukhbir Badal and his party colleagues were endangering the lives of the people through such gatherings, he added.

--IANS

vg/vd