No question of refusing Sahitya Akademi award: Shashi Tharoor

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] Dec 18 (ANI): On winning the prestigious award for his book 'An Era of Darkness' in a non-fiction category in English language, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that "there is no question of refusing the Sahitya Akademi award."

Amid the political row over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shashi said, "Even when a few years ago when the eminent writer returned the awards, I was one of the few voices that telling them not to."

"Having urged them not to return the award there is no question of mine not accepting the award. I see no reason whatsoever to do so," he added.He also said that Sahitya Akademi award is recognition of one's literary achievement and is nothing to do with government."It's actually our society and the literary community that honours the award. We all know what prestigious award this is and for me, it is a matter of great pride," he added.He also said that he was very touched and honoured by it."I know that a very eminent jury was constituted to make this judgement. And the fact they found me worthy of this award is terribly gratifying."The Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram won the award for his book An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India. The book was published in 2016. (ANI)