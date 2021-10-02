No question over patriotism of Muslims in Lakshadweep, says Rajnath Singh

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], October 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday saying the island is strategically located in terms of national security but people of the island never allowed any anti-India force to breach the peace.



He unveiled a six-foot-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kavaratti island of Lakshadweep on Gandhi Jayanti today. Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel was also present at the event. This is the first public statue in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

"People in the island are true followers of Mahatma Gandhi. There is no question over the patriotism of the Muslim population on the island," he said.

Singh said that people tried to push the island into extremism but people never welcomed such people and their ideology and always followed the path of Mahatma Gandhi.

"A certain group of people always try portray that BJP is anti-minority government but I would like to say the schemes like Ujjwala, housing or free ration 80 crore population was for all. We believe in justice for all and appeasement for none," he said.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent me to the island with the message that the people of the island are at a distance of 1,000 kilometres from Delhi but not from the heart.

On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the administration of Lakshadweep organised a three-day festival.

In 2010 during UPA tenure, the administration had brought a statue of Mahatma Gandhi that was to be installed in the island but after locals resisted, the plan was dropped. (ANI)