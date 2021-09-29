No rain for last 3 days, Delhi needs 4.1 mm rain to surpass its own record

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The national capital has witnessed a record rainfall in September this year with 18 days of light to heavy showers. However, the complete dry spell for the last three days in the city has put a question mark on the possibility of breaking the September 1944 record of 417.3 mm rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city witnessed 4.1 mm rainfall last on September 25. Out of the 18 days, heavy rain was witnessed for four days while on the remaining days it was either light or moderate rain.

With just two days left for outgoing Southwest monsoon for 2021, Delhi would need at least 4.1 mm rainfall to surpass its own record of rainfall. According to IMD's data, Delhi's Safdarjung observatory has so far recorded 413.3 mm rainfall, till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In 1944, Delhi had witnessed 417.3mm rainfall and it remains the highest recorded rainfall for the month of September in the last 121 years. Delhi had reported 359.2 mm rainfall in September 1945 and 341.9 mm rainfall in September 1933.

The IMD has forecasted cloudy sky in the city on Wednesday and Thursday, but not the possibility of rain. The light showers may return in Delhi on October 1.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was at 35.7 degree Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum was at 26.7 degree Celsius, 4 notches below normal at Safdarjung.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

The MeT department has predicted that the maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 36 degree Celsius and the minimum to be at 27 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained under 'moderate' with Air quality Index (AQI) at 137 at 132 at Sonia Vihar, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

--IANS

pd/dpb