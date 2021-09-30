No rain on Thursday in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy sky for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The MeT predicted no rain on Thursday as the Southwest monsoon left the national capital, although widespread and heavy rain continued in several parts of the country.

According to the IMD, the city might witness light rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal and the minimum was at 26.4 degree Celsius, four notches below normal. The city witnessed 4.1 mm rainfall last on September 25.

With just one day left for the Southwest monsoon for 2021 to come to an end, Delhi would need at least 4.1 mm rainfall to surpass its own record.

In September this year with 18 days of light to heavy showers, Delhi has recorded 413.3 mm rainfall in a month; just shy of 417.3 mm-record set in September 1944.

The city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 127 at Sonia Vihar at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

