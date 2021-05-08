No refusal to treatment of Covid patient from different city : Govt (Ld)

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of states and others, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the order applies to hospitals under central government, states and UT including private hospitals.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Health Ministry on Saturday issued important guidelines for treatment of Covid patients mandating that no patient will be refused treatment or oxygen on the grounds that the patient belongs to a different city or not being able to produce valid ID proof.

The new guidelines are pursuant to the Supreme Court order dated April 30 and exercise of powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the new guidelines, no patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient shall be refused admission on the grounds that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

As per the new guidelines, requirement of a positive test for Covid 19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a Covid health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of a Covid Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) or a Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) as the case may be.

Mild cases are referred to CCC, moderate cases to DCHC and severe cases to DCH.

The guidelines state that the admissions to hospitals must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation.

The Chief Secretaries of states shall issue necessary directions for the new guidelines within three days.

--IANS

